More snow could hit NYC area twice this week: Here's when and how much

The Brief The New York City area could see snow this week from two different storm systems. The first snow could fall as early as Tuesday night, while the second is expected on Friday. Neither storm is expected to bring more than 2–3 inches of snow.



The winter weather is far from over for New York City, which could see two different snowfalls this week.

What we know:

Two rounds of snow are headed toward the Northeast, with the first possibly reaching New Jersey on Tuesday night, and dropping some flakes in New York City early Wednesday morning.

A stronger winter storm is expected to move across the Northeast late Thursday, according to FOX Weather.

The New York City area could see some snow Friday afternoon into early Saturday.

Possible snow totals

By the numbers:

Neither storm is expected to accumulate anywhere near the amounts of last month's winter storm. Snow totals for the first storm could range from 1 to 2 inches, while the New York City area could see up to 3 inches during the second storm.

Strong winds

Dig deeper:

Although snow accumulations may remain low, the second winter storm is expected to bring wind gusts between 30–40 mph, which could produce snow squalls and sudden visibility issues for drivers on Friday.

Those winds will also drop temperatures into the 20s and teens again over the weekend.

What's next:

The second storm is expected to move off the northeastern coast by Sunday, but FOX Weather says it could briefly strengthen and develop into a coastal storm.