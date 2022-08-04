Air quality index in NJ at unhealthy levels

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has issued an Air Quality Alert for areas across the state.

An Ozone Action Day has been declared for August 4th, 2022! Ozone has the potential to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups along portions of the I-95 corridor and north on Thursday with sunny skies, hot temperatures, and steady south to southwest wind flow.

Sensitive individuals, including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Additionally, increased humidity will allow fine particulate levels to reach the moderate category throughout much of the state.

Along with the air quality issues, the National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of the region as the state sees near record warmth on Thursday.

The heat index could make it feel like it is into the triple digits.

Additionally, shower and thunderstorm chances return for the afternoon, mainly for areas north and west in the state.

The weather is expected to cool down slightly after the front bringing the possibility of rain moves across the region.