Air Quality Alert issued for New York City, surrounding area due to Canadian wildfires

The Brief New York City is seeing hazy and smoky skies on Tuesday morning. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air conditions. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the region.



Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has caused air quality alerts for parts of New York state, including New York City.

What we know:

Smoke and haze are filling the skies on Tuesday morning as the air in the New York City area starts to become slightly unhealthy.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the region from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert includes areas as from the Adirondacks, to parts of the Jersey Shore in Belmar.

Big picture view:

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has caused the midwestern and northeastern U.S. to have some of the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir .

According to FOX Weather, the fires burning in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have been ongoing all summer, and they have sent smoke into the U.S. on multiple occasions so far.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports there are over 700 active fires burning in Canada, of which 500 are burning out of control. So far, the fires have burned over 16 million acres, according to the outlet.

FOX Weather also reports the smoke is coming south out of Canada courtesy of northerly winds behind the cold front, which is slicing through the eastern half of the country.

By the numbers:

An Air Quality Alert is issued when levels in the outdoor air may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

What do the numbers mean?

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.

What you can do:

Health officials recommend that people within the region consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity, especially very young children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory problems, such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.