Trump arraigned: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after a grand jury investigated hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump indictment looms over GOP primaries and 2024 Presidential bid
Donald Trump has become the first president charged with criminal activity. But will that the indictment have any effect on is run to return to the White House in 2024?
Trump indictment: A closer look at the case
The criminal charges that Donald Trump is now facing in New York stem from three separate instances in which the former president and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Pro-, anti-Trump protesters create spectacle outside NYC courthouse
Hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and a few politicians swarmed into a park across the street from the courthouse on Tuesday and metal barricades separated Trump supporters from anti-Trump protesters.
What’s next for Trump? Legal experts weigh in on what to expect after arraignment
Until his next court date in December, legal experts posit that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers will be working to pick apart the 34 felony counts and possibly aim to get the case dismissed.
DA Alvin Bragg: New evidence helped lead to Trump charges
The Manhattan district attorney said former president Donald Trump and his associates were involved in a “catch and kill" scheme to suppress negative information about Trump in the 2016 election.
Donald Trump spared mug shot, handcuffs after turning himself in on felony charges
The former president was informed he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty.