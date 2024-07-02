Prosecutor won't oppose delaying Trump sentencing in hush money case

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case following a Supreme Court's ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP) (Photo Expand

The letter came one day after Trump's attorney requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.