Trump's hush money sentencing postponed indefinitely

The Brief A judge has postponed sentencing for President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction indefinitely. Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to cover up a scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying hush money to squelch a story of extramarital sex. Trump denies the allegations.



President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing for his hush money trial conviction has been postponed indefinitely, according to court records.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the case, also granted Trump’s lawyers’ requests to file a motion to dismiss the charges, Fox News Digital reports. Merchan said Trump attorneys have until Dec. 2 to file their motion for dismissal. The Manhattan district attorney's office has until Dec. 9 to respond.

Trump’s defense attorneys have urged the judge to scrap the case before Trump takes office in January. His sentencing had been set for Nov. 26.

Echoing their stance since Trump's win, his lawyers argued in a letter Wednesday that continuing with the case will interfere with the president-elect's preparations for returning to the White House and impede his ability to run the country.

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to cover up a scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying hush money to squelch a story of extramarital sex. Trump denies the allegations.

Prosecutors opposed any efforts to dismiss the case, but they were open to delaying sentencing until after his second term.

In a court filing, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Trump's forthcoming presidency isn't grounds for dropping a case that was already tried. But, citing "the need to balance competing constitutional interests," prosecutors said "consideration must be given" to shelving the case until after he's out of office.