Suffolk County postpones high school sports until 2021

The fall season for high school sports in Suffolk County is not going to happen this calendar year. Section XI, the governing body for interscholastic athletics in the county, has postponed all sports until Jan. 4, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The section's Athletic Council voted to condense all three sporting seasons (fall, winter, spring) from January through June for the varsity, junior varsity, and modified levels.

"Among the reasons for this decision are the potential for increased positive cases of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff members, a reduced number of spectators, a lack of locker room and facility use, increased costs in transportation and security for school districts and equity among all school districts," Section XI said in a statement released Friday.

Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs said it was a "difficult decision" but the "best move" for everyone's health and safety.

"We still have a lot of hard work ahead in planning and executing on the three seasons across six months in 2021," Combs said, "but we look forward to the challenge and collaboration with our member schools and providing an impactful experience for our student-athletes and coaches."

Late last month, the athletic association for Nassau County's high schools announced it had postponed sports until 2021.

SECTION XI SEASONS

Varsity and Junior Varsity Sports

Season 1 (winter), Jan. 4–Feb. 27

Season 2 (fall), March 1–May 1

Season 3 (spring), April 26–June 19

Modified Sports

Season 1 (winter), Jan. 4–Feb. 6

Season 2 (late winter), Feb. 8–March 20

Season 3 (fall), March 22–May 8

Season 4 (spring), May 10–June 12