Liberty vs Fever game heats up sports' slowest day: How to watch

The day after the MLB All-Star Game is widely considered the slowest day in sports, a rare 24 hours when no MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL games are scheduled.

Yet this year, sports fans are treated to a match-up between the New York Liberty - the WNBA's defending champions - and the Indiana Fever - led by the WNBA's biggest star, Caitlin Clark.

Here's what you need to know about the game and how to watch live - for free.

New York Liberty vs the Indiana Fever

The 2024 WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, are set to play against the Indiana Fever tonight at 7:30 p.m. with FOX 5 NY's preshow set for 7 p.m.

The matchup in Brooklyn marks Clark's first appearance in the city this season, though her participation is uncertain. The Fever's star guard sustained a groin injury during a recent win over the Connecticut Sun.

The game also presents an opportunity for the Fever to gain ground on the Liberty, who currently lead the Eastern Conference.

How to watch the game live and for free

FOX 5 NY is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Liberty, so fans can stream most games for free through the FOX LOCAL app.

You can watch the game on the FOX LOCAL app via your smart TV or phone – the app can be downloaded for free on mobile, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.

Click here for instructions on how to download on your specific streaming device.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center on July 13, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 79-72. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

You can also stream the game live right here - we'll add the live media player to the article before the game starts.

New York Liberty games are only available within the New York City Designated Market Area.

‘Slowest day’ in sports

The day after the MLB All-Star Game is famously regarded as the slowest day in sports. The other major professional sports leagues – the NBA, the NHL and the NFL – are currently in their off-seasons, and the MLB takes a two-day pause after the All-Stars game.