How to watch 2025 New York Liberty games live and for free

The reigning WNBA champs are back!

The New York Liberty are returning to the court for the 2025 preseason tonight, with the regular WNBA season beginning near the end of the month.

FOX 5 is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Liberty, so fans can stream most games for FREE right here, on your smart TVs and on your phone. Here's how.

How to watch New York Liberty

On your smart TV or phone

Download the FOX LOCAL app. It's available for free on mobile, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) makes a 3-point basket during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Liberty won 80-77. (AP Photo/Abbie Expand

Click here for instructions on how to download on your specific streaming device.

New York Liberty Games are only available within the New York City Designated Market Area.

Need support? Email support@foxlocal.com.

The New York Liberty, their supporters, local officials and others celebrate during a ceremony after a parade in honor of the Liberty's WNBA basketball championship at City Hall in New York, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Right here!

Games airing on FOX 5 and MY9NJ will stream here. Make sure to bookmark this page and refresh before it begins.

New York Liberty 2025 schedule

Games streaming for free on FOX LOCAL

Fri, 5/9: vs Connecticut (7 p.m.)

Mon, 5/12: vs Toyota Antelopes (10 p.m.)

Thurs, 5/22: @ Chicago (8 p.m.)

Tues, 5/27: vs Golden State (7 p.m.)

Thurs, 5/29: vs Golden State (7 p.m.)

Sun, 6/1: vs Connecticut (3 p.m.)

Thurs, 6/5: @ Washington (7:30 p.m.)

Tues, 6/17: vs Atlanta (7 p.m.)

Thurs, 6/19: vs Phoenix (7 p.m.)

Sun, 6/22: @ Seattle (7 p.m.)

Weds, 6/25: @ Golden State (10 p.m.)

Sun, 6/29: @ Atlanta (3 p.m.)

Thurs, 7/3: vs Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

Sun, 7/13: vs Atlanta (3 p.m.)

Weds, 7/16: vs Indiana (7:30 p.m.)

Sat, 7/26: v s Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

Sun, 8/3: NY Liberty @ Connecticut (1 p.m.)

Tues, 8/5: vs Dallas (7 p.m.)

Tues, 8/12: @ Los Angeles (10 p.m.)

Tues, 8/19: vs Minnesota (7 p.m.)

Thurs, 8/21: vs Chicago (7 p.m.)

Mon, 8/25: vs Connecticut (7 p.m.)

Thurs, 8/28: vs Washington (7 p.m.)

Sat, 8/30: @ Phoenix (10 p.m.)

Tues, 9/2: @ Golden State (10 p.m.)

Tues, 9/9: vs Washington (7 p.m.)

Thurs, 9/11: @ Chicago (8 p.m.)

Games on national TV (won't be streamed)