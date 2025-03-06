FOX 5, NY Liberty announce multi-year partnership

article

The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty and WNYW FOX5 New York have announced a multi-year partnership extension in which WNYW will continue as the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty, and broadcast locally televised Liberty games across FOX5 and My9, with all local games streaming on the FOX Local App.

Last season, following the success of the partnership, the Liberty’s local TV viewership increased 129% year-over-year across its 23 total games. As a result of this success, WNYW FOX5 will increase its investment – a testament to the network’s commitment to the WNBA’s reigning Champion to showcase its world-class product across a newly-expanded regular season schedule.



Additionally, entering the highly anticipated 2025 WNBA season, FOX5 will host new weekly programming dedicated to the New York Liberty across its linear and digital platforms. Furthering the breadth of its team coverage, FOX5 will incorporate game highlights and Liberty players in their sports reports, feature segments and on other digital shows and social media series.

"The New York Liberty is laser focused on ensuring the continued evolution of our business and our multi-year extension with FOX5 plays an integral role in extending our reach," said Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty. "We are excited to call such a significant platform our local TV home for years to come and new Liberty-dedicated programming, will increase fan accessibility while also elevating our brand and driving business growth for both our franchise and women’s sports at large."

"We’re excited to keep this winning streak going with the reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty," said Lew Leone, Senior Vice President and General Manager of WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9. "We have a powerhouse lineup of sports programming, and extending our partnership with the Liberty offers a full-court press to bring fans even more coverage, more access, and more thrilling WNBA moments."

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) makes a 3-point basket during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Liberty won 80-77. (AP Photo/Abbie Expand

In 2024, the New York Liberty became the first-ever women’s professional sports team with a FOX5 New York distribution deal. A cornerstone of the #1 DMA in the country, WNYW FOX5 is available in more than 7.5 million households throughout the New York Tri-State area. Both WNYW and WWOR are available in four states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania), encompassing 29 counties, including Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx in New York City, Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, Westchester as well as Newark, New Jersey in Essex County.

The Liberty’s continued partnership with WNYW FOX5 builds upon its long-standing commitment to increasing fan accessibility. New York has continued to innovate in this space through the launch of Liberty Live, the team’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, the refreshed New York Liberty app featuring Storyteller’s technology, and its Liberty Unlocked All-Access series, to provide year-round, exclusive behind-the-scenes player access.



Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets. New York’s full 2025 schedule can be found here.