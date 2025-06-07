SailGP returns to NYC this weekend: How to watch sailing competition

Sail Grand Prix is back in New York City for the third time, meaning top racers from around the world will be flying across the Hudson River at record speeds, right off the coast of Governor's Island.

SailGP top speed

The backstory:

The entire SailGP flight comprises the F50 Catamaran, boats that can reach over 60 miles per hour – so they literally fly above the water.

International SailGP teams practice racing ahead of the New York Sail Grand Prix, Friday, June 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

"It's kind of what keeps it exciting though," Team USA flight controller, Mac Agnese, told FOX 5 NY last year. "There will be crashes. That's part of the game."

The league is in its 5thh season now with national teams racing around the globe at breathtaking speeds and views, like the Statue of Liberty.

Members of the Canada SailGP Team practice racing ahead of the New York Sail Grand Prix, Friday, June 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

SailGP schedule

Race Day 1 (Saturday) begins at 1 p.m.

Race Day 2 (Sunday) begins at 3:30 p.m.

Check here for more event information.

SailGP tickets

What you can do:

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for information on how to watch.