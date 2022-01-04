NFL odds: How to bet WFT-Giants, point spread, more

article

With both teams out of the playoffs, the Washington Football Team (6-10) will play at the New York Giants (4-12) on Sunday as one of the NFL's longest-running rivalries continues.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the WFT and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: WFT -6.5 (WFT favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: WFT -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Giants +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

WFT is 6-9-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Giants are 6-10 ATS this season.

WFT is 7-9 on the over/under (O/U) this season. The Giants are 5-10-1 on the O/U this season.

WFT has the eighth-ranked rushing defense, allowing 105.1 yards per game. The Giants have the No. 26 rushing offense, averaging 99.6 yards per game.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

" Taylor Heinicke still wants to play well and put out good tape. Mike Glennon has no future. There will be a team next year that Heinicke will battle for a starting job with. Which is why I'd take Washington to cover.

"There's more motivation on the Washington side and I get the better quarterback and head coach."

PICK: WFT (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Other Things To Know

WFT's playoff chances were dashed by the current four-game losing streak yet coach Ron Rivera said his team "should always play to win and that's going to be the approach."

WFT starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick , who turned 39 in November, suffered a hip subluxation (partial dislocation) in the opening game and later had season-ending surgery.

Heinicke will start at quarterback against the Giants after Rivera said last week that Kyle Allen would "probably" play during the final two games.

"We'll start off with Taylor, then we'll go from there," Rivera said.

Heinicke, the only QB on WFT's roster that is under contract in 2022, is 312-for-476 passing (65.5%) for 3,299 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb , who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, is WFT's runaway leader in tackles (131, tied for 11th in the league) and also has two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a quarterback sack.

"Ron Rivera is not getting fired," Cowherd said of the two-time NFL Coach of the Year. "I can see Washington has several players that want to look good on tape and that Rivera wants to keep a strong culture. Washington just played Philadelphia toe to toe (20-16)."

The Giants are on a five-game skid, all since Glennon replaced an injured Daniel Jones (neck) at quarterback,

In six games, Glennon is 90-for-167 passing (53.9%) for 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

New York's balanced running attack features Devontae Booker (137 carries, 579 yards, two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (151 carries, 563 yards, two touchdowns).

Xavier McKinney leads the Giants with five interceptions, tied for fourth in the NFL.

The Giants lead the all-time series, which dates to 1932 (when WFT was the Boston Braves), 105-70-4. WFT beat the Giants 30-29 on Sept. 16, ending New York's five-game win streak in the series.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

