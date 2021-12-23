NFL odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles, point spread, more

article

The New York Giants (4-10) will be without their starting quarterback and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) may be without their coach as the NFC East Division foes resume one of the closest NFL rivalries on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Giants and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Giants +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Giants are 6-8 against the spread (ATS) this season (6-7 as underdog, 0-1 as favorite). The Eagles are 7-6-1 ATS this season (4-1-1 as favorite, 3-5 as underdog).

The Giants have hit the under in the over/under nine times in 14 games. The Eagles have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 14 games this season.

The Giants are 12-8 ATS and 5-15 straight up (SU) on the road vs. NFC East opponents since 2015, with the over/under at 10-10. The Eagles are 8-10 ATS and 12-6 SU at home vs. NFC East opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 11 of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would say the Eagles are the ugliest pretty good team in the league. … I would take the Giants +10. This is a division rivalry, and the weather could be a factor by the time this game gets played. Philadelphia is the better team, but you know, these division rivalry games can get ugly. Ten points is a lot in this league.

"This feels like a 20-14 game to me, so I would take the Giants in this spot."

PICK: Giants (+10 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Giants placed starting quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve this week, ending his season. Jones suffered a neck strain in the 13-7 win over the Eagles on Nov. 28 but won't require surgery.

On the other side, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 and entered league protocols Wednesday. Sirianni said he hopes to be cleared in time to coach the game.

The Eagles have won four of their past five games to remain in the playoff picture. The Giants, who have lost four of their past five games, beat the Eagles 13-7 on Nov, 28.

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards (2,318). Philadelphia ran for 238 yards on 41 attempts in Tuesday's 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team . Miles Sanders ran for 131 yards on 18 carries (7.3 per attempt) in that game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing with 733 yards on 130 attempts (5.6 per carry) with 10 touchdowns. Sanders has similar rushing stats with 709 yards (also on 130 carries) but no touchdowns.

Hurts is 231-for-377 passing (61.3 percent) for 2,731 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will get the start at quarterback for the Giants.

In the 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Glennon went 13-for-24 passing for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Fromm replaced Glennon and was 6-for-12 passing (50 percent) for 82 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Expect the Giants to try and run the ball with Saquon Barkley (115 carries, 429 yards, two touchdowns) and Devontae Booker (113 carries, 506 yards, two touchdowns).

The Eagles lead the all-time series 88-87-2.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

