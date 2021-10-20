NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Panthers, point spread, more

article

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold when his team plays at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -161 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.21 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

This will be the first matchup between the Giants and Panthers since Oct. 7, 2018, a 33-31 Carolina victory.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in 2018, played his home games at MetLife Stadium for his first three seasons before getting traded to Carolina in April. Darnold is 8-11 in 19 career starts at MetLife Stadium.

"If you look at Sam Darnold's stats, they look horrible," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Sam is reckless, but their defensive front was great against that strong Cowboys offensive line."

The Panthers have won three straight games against the Giants and hold a 7-4 edge in the all-time series.

Carolina will continue to be without star running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for at least two more games as he was placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday's loss to the Vikings .

The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey this season and 0-3 without him. Carolina is 5-11 without McCaffrey over the past two seasons.

The Giants are 0-3 in home games this season and 1-5 in their past six dating back to last season.

The Panthers allowed an average of 10.0 points per game in their first three games, but have give up an average of 30.3 points in their past three.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "This is an under bet to me, and I think it is a matchup advantage for Carolina. The teams that give Carolina problems are generally quarterbacks that can move, the teams that don't, bad offensive lines. You are talking about a game that is going to be played mostly between the 20s. So, can Carolina win by a field goal? I'd probably say yes."

PICKS:

Under 44 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Panthers (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (tel:18002707117) (MI).