NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Dolphins, point spread, more

The New York Giants will carry a four-game winning streak against the Miami Dolphins into Sunday's contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 4-7 Giants and 5-7 Dolphins — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Giants +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Giants have won the past four games against the Dolphins in 2019, 2015, 2011 and 2007. The Giants also lead the all-time series 7-2.

But Miami enters the contest on a four-game winning streak this season after snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Per FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, Miami's defense has been carrying them on this streak.

"If you take the last four games from this season and all of last year from Brian Flores, that's a top four defense in the league," Cowherd said. "In September and October, they had a ton of injuries and the quarterback controversy, but they are settling down. Brian Flores is a great coach, they have great corners ( Nik Needham , Byron Jones , Xavien Howard ) and they can create a pass rush. This is a real defense. Daniel Jones against real defenses really struggles to even put first downs together. I'm not talking scoring, I'm talking about first downs."

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed four games this season because of rib and finger injuries, but is back and playing well recently.

On the season, Tagovailoa is 165-for-234 passing (70.5 percent) for 1,701 yards, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been sacked 10 times.

On the other side, Jones has played in all 11 games for the Giants. On the year, Jones is 232-for-361 passing (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has been sacked 22 times.

Reports emerged Tuesday that Jones has a strained neck and he could miss the game. If so, veteran Mike Glennon would start.

Team Trends

The Giants are 6-5 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Giants are 6-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

The Giants have hit the over three times in 11 games this season.

The Dolphins are 7-5 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have hit the over five times in 12 games this season.

The Dolphins are 2-1 ATS when favored by three or more points this season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like the Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle gives them some flair on the outside.

"When you have two average offenses, mistake-free football wins. The Dolphins will have fewer penalties, protect the football and have fewer turnovers. I get a much more accurate passing game at home and I only have to swallow (three points). This is one of my favorite plays, I like Miami in this spot.

"I also like the under here. This feels very much like a 23-17 game. This is a fundamental and well-coached Dolphins defense."

PICK: Dolphins (-5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

PICK: Giants-Dolphins under 40.5 points combined (at FOX Bet)

