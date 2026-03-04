These Yankees and Mets are playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

article

The World Baseball Classic tees off this week, with 20 teams fighting for the world title.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets will be well represented in this year's WBC, with dozens of players representing 11 different nations. Two of the Yankees' representatives will also serve as their team's captain in the tournament.

Which Yankees, Mets will represent Team USA?

Aaron Judge #99 of Team United States. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

What we know:

Five players from the Yankees and Mets will be representing the United States as part of a stacked lineup.

United States

Mets P Clay Holmes

Mets P Nolan McLean

Yankees P David Bednar

Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Yankees 1B Paul Goldschmidt

Aaron Judge will serve double duty this year, serving as both the Yankees' captain and Captain America. Manager Mark DeRosa named Judge the team leader in April. Judge is one of four MVPs on Team USA, including fellow Yankee Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McLean, the Mets' No. 1 prospect according to Major League Baseball, was recently named as the fourth starter in Team USA's rotation. McLean pitched in just eight games for the Mets in 2025, striking out 57 batters in 48 innings. He came 11th in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Former Yankees Andy Pettitte, Brian McCann and Matt Holliday will also serve as coaches for Team USA under DeRosa.

Juan Soto #22 of Team Dominican Republic.(Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Dominican Republic

Mets P Huascar Brazobán

Mets OF Juan Soto

Yankees P Camilo Doval

Yankees 3B Amed Rosario

Yankees C Austin Wells

Mets outfielder Juan Soto and Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval are returning for their second WBC with the Dominican team. The Dominican Republic failed to make it to the knockout stage in 2023, falling short of Venezuela and Puerto Rico in a stacked Pool D.

The Mets traded for Huascar Brazobán in 2024. Now, 36, Brazobán hasn't allowed an earned run in three games this spring.

For the Yankees, Amed Rosario and Austin Wells will be representing the DR for the first time in the WBC in 2026. Rosario was traded to the Yankees from the Washington Nationals last season. Wells, one of five catchers listed on the Dominican roster, is hitting .250 so far with the Yankees this spring.

Mexico

Mets P Alex Carrillo

Mets P Daniel Duarte

The Mexican team features two Mets minor leaguers. Alex Carrillo was a September call-up in 2025, pitching in just three games for the Mets.

The Mets signed Daniel Duarte to a minor league deal in December. Duarte spent last year in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. He last pitched in MLB with the Minnesota Twins in 2024.

Mark Vientos #13 of Team Nicaragua.(Photo by Jared Blais/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Nicaragua

Mets 3B Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos is the only representative from either the Mets or Yankees on the Nicaraguan team. Vientos is entering his fifth season in Queens. Vientos' production lagged slightly last season after belting 27 home runs in 2024. So far this Spring, he's got just one hit in 13 at-bats.

Panama

Mets OF Jose Ramos

Yankees SS José Caballero

Jose Ramos spent four seasons with the Dodgers before the Mets signed him to a minor league contract in November. He's hitless in eight at-bats so far this spring.

Caballero came to the Yankees via a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in July. In 40 games for the Yankees last season, he split most of his time between shortstop, third base and right field, hitting .266.

Puerto Rico

Yankees P Fernando Cruz

Yankees P Elmer Rodríguez

The Yankees acquired Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds in the Jose Trevino trade in 2024. In one season in the Bronx, Cruz was a strikeout machine, punching out 72 batters in 48 innings.

Elmer Rodríguez came over in a trade from the Boston Red Sox before the 2025 season. He's yet to make his big league debut, but went 11-8 across three levels of minor league ball last year.

Venezuela

Mets P Carlos Guzman

Carlos Guzman has split time between Double A and Triple A for the Mets in each of the last two seasons.

Canada

Mets LF Jared Young

Jared Young was a September call-up for the Mets in 2025. He appeared in 22 games, hitting .186.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #3 of Team Great Britain. (Photo by Norm Hall/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Great Britain

Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees P Brendan Beck

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will represent Great Britain, and will serve as co-captain of the team along with Harry Ford from the Washington Nationals. As a native of the Bahamas, Chisholm is eligible to play for Great Britain.

Chisholm got his second All-Star nod in 2025, and became just the third Yankee ever to join the 30/30 club (30 home runs and 30 steals in a season).

Brendan Beck was a non-roster invitee to Yankees Spring Training. He's appeared in one game as of March 4.

Israel

Mets P Jordan Geber

Mets P Ben Simon

Mets P Robert Stock

Yankees P Harrison Cohen

Jordan Geber has been in the Mets' system since 2022. In that time, he's never played above Triple A, playing in just 11 games across two seasons.

Ben Simon was a 13th-round pick by the Mets in 2023. He spent most of 2025 with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Mets' High-A affiliate.

Stock is entering his second stint with the Mets in 2026. After appearing in two games for New York in 2021, he spent 2022 in the Korean Baseball Organization, before coming back to the U.S. in 2025 for the Boston Red Sox.

Cohen has been in the Yankees' system since 2023, splitting his time between Double A and Triple A in 2025. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training for the Yankees this season.

Italy

Mets OF Nick Morabito

The Mets drafted Nick Morabito in the second round of the 2022 draft. He played 118 games at Double A in 2025, hitting .273 and stealing 49 bases.

When does the 2026 World Baseball Classic start?

What's next:

The official start date of the World Baseball Classic is March 5. But, because the first game is in Tokyo, which is 14 hours ahead of New York, the first game between Chinese Taipei and Australia is at 10 p.m. on March 4.

Team USA's first game will be against Brazil on March 6 at 8 p.m. on FOX.