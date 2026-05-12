Mets calling up outfield prospect A.J. Ewing from minors: AP source

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The Brief The Mets are reportedly promoting outfield prospect A.J. Ewing to the major leagues ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Ranked as the Mets' No. 2 prospect, Ewing earned the rapid promotion after batting .326 with five stolen bases in just 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets offense currently holds the worst record in the majors.



The New York Mets are reportedly calling up outfield prospect A.J. Ewing after just 12 games with Triple-A Syracuse in an effort to spark a stagnant lineup.

What we know:

The 21-year-old Ewing will be added to the roster before Tuesday night's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field, a source told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move.

Dig deeper:

Ewing was batting .326 with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs in 51 plate appearances at Syracuse. He had drawn five walks, stolen five bases and scored nine runs.

The speedy center fielder is New York's second-ranked minor league prospect behind pitcher Jonah Tong, according to MLB.com.

He also has experience at second base and both corner outfield spots. He reached Double-A Binghamton last year, hitting .339 in 28 games, and batted .349 with a 1.053 OPS and 12 steals in 18 games at that level this season before getting promoted to Syracuse.

The left-handed hitter was a fourth-round draft pick by the Mets in 2023 out of Springboro High School in Ohio.

The backstory:

Luis Robert Jr., the Met's opening-day center fielder, is on the injured list with a lumbar spine disk herniation. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Jorge Polanco are also missing because of injuries.

The Mets (15-25) entered Monday with the worst record in the majors and an offense that lags near the bottom in many significant statistical categories.