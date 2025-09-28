How the New York Mets can clinch the final National League Wild Card spot

article

The Brief The Mets need a win against the Marlins and a Reds loss to the Brewers to clinch the final NL Wild Card spot. Both the Mets and Reds have identical records, but the Reds hold the tiebreaker advantage. Sunday’s games will determine which team faces the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Series.



The Mets are on the brink of a postseason berth, but they need some help to clinch the final National League Wild Card spot.

Mets face must-win scenario

What we know:

The Mets, currently tied with the Reds at 83-78, need to win against the Marlins on Sunday.

At the same time, they need the Reds to lose to the Brewers to secure the Wild Card spot. The Reds have a crucial tiebreaker advantage, having won the season series against the Mets.

The Mets’ playoff hopes hinge on the outcome of Sunday's game. Lefty Sean Manaea will start for New York against Miami's Edward Cabrera, while Cincinnati's Brady Singer will face Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

The Mets clinch only if the Reds lose at the Brewers AND the Mets win at the Marlins.

The other side:

If the Reds win their game against the Brewers, they will clinch the Wild Card spot, regardless of the Mets' result. Cincinnati’s path is more straightforward as they only need either a win or a Mets loss to advance.

A potential playoff matchup with the Dodgers awaits the team that secures the final Wild Card spot. The series will be held at Dodger Stadium, beginning Tuesday.

What's next:

The Mets’ fate will be decided on Sunday. Fans will be watching closely, hoping for a win and a Reds loss to keep New York’s playoff dreams alive.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the Mets will be able to overcome the Reds' tiebreaker advantage and secure the Wild Card spot. The outcome of Sunday’s games will be crucial in determining their postseason future.