Giants and Jets will play football in an empty MetLife Stadium

Based on the most recent orders from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the New York Giants and New Jersey Jets will play football in a virtually empty stadium this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the teams announced. MetLife Stadium, the teams' shared home, is in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary," the teams said in a joint statement. "We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible."

The teams' training camps and practices also will be closed to the public.

On Monday, Murphy said he is issuing an executive order allowing sports teams to resume contact drills and practices.

"Practices must be held at outdoor venues only," Murphy said. "All sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols."

