Dog chases elite cyclists during race

International elite male cyclists in Belgium found themselves a new competition when a furry friend joined the race.

A dog had run away from its owner at the end of the first lap of a race in Oerisje on Sunday. Video from Flobikes shows the dog, with a leash still hanging from its collar, running alongside the cyclists trying to keep up.

Several of the riders swerved to avoid hitting the dog. Some even stopped completely to let the happy canine pass through.

Neither the dog nor the cyclists got hurt during this part of the race.

