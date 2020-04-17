Brooklyn Half-Marathon canceled

article

The Brooklyn Half, the country's largest half-marathon, has been canceled because of the ongoing shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race's organizer announced on Friday.

The race, which had been scheduled for Saturday, May 16, draws about 27,000 runners every year.

"As the spread of COVID-19 continues globally, New York City is at the heart of the pandemic. Our community’s healthcare workers are on the front lines, risking their lives every day to help," New York Road Runners, the race's organizer, said in a statement. "Many of these same doctors, nurses, emergency responders, and medical professionals support runners at NYRR events."

NYRR has donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund through the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, the group said.

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The course for the 13.1-mile race would have taken runners from near the Brooklyn Museum, into Prospect Park, down Ocean Parkway, and then finishing on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

NYRR is offering registered participants the option of choosing either a full refund of the entry fee or a guaranteed spot in next year's race, although the latter choice requires paying the entry fee again.

Advertisement

The spread of the outbreak has canceled and delayed sporting events around the country. The famous Boston Marathon, which is run in April every year, was rescheduled for September but even that date is in question now.