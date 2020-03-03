21 Yankees games will stream on Amazon Prime Video this season

article

Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 New York Yankees games to members in New York's broadcast market this season. The YES Network produces the games, which are also scheduled for broadcast on WPIX.

Yankees games on Prime Video will feature technology that allows viewers using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to check out in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play data as they watch, according to the YES Network. The Prime Video app is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1, and from the web.

"We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports," Yankees co-owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement.

Major League Baseball owners voted in November 2019 to have digital streaming rights within a team's broadcast market revert to each club starting with the 2020 season.

Amazon Prime members in the Yankees home-team market will be able to watch these 21 home games at no additional cost. That area encompasses New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

The slate includes three games against AL East rivals the Boston Red Sox and one against crosstown counterparts the New York Mets.

SCHEDULE OF GAMES ON PRIME VIDEO

April 17, 7:05 p.m., Cincinnati Reds

April 21, 6:40 p.m., at Detroit Tigers

April 25, 1:05 p.m., Cleveland Indians

May 8, 7:05 p.m., Boston Red Sox

May 15, 8:10 p.m., at Houston

May 22, 7:05 p.m., Seattle Mariners

May 23, 1:05 p.m., Seattle Mariners

May 27, 7:05 p.m., Minnesota Twins

June 21, 2:10 p.m., at Minnesota Twins

June 24, 7:05 p.m., Baltimore Orioles

June 30, 7:05 p.m., at Baltimore Orioles

July 22, 7:05 p.m., Los Angeles Angels

July 24, 7:05 p.m., Boston Red Sox

July 29, 7:10 p.m., at New York Mets

Aug. 10, 8:05 p.m., at Kansas City Royals

Aug. 21, 7:05 p.m., Toronto Blue Jays

Aug. 28, 7:10 p.m., at Cleveland Indians

Sept. 10, 7:05 p.m., Boston Red Sox

Sept. 20, 1:07 p.m., at Toronto Blue Jays

Sept. 23, 7:05 p.m., Houston Astros

Sept. 25, 7:05 p.m., Tampa Bay Rays

With The Associated Press