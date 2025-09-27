New York State Set to Invest More Than $1 Billion on Digital Infrastructure

This content was provided by our sponsor, CloudBet. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Despite the internet having been mainstream for more than 20 years, there are still some parts of the USA that don’t have high-speed connections. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul wants to make sure that everyone in her state has solid access to the online world, and has launched the ConnectALL initiative to try to combat this problem.

This is a move that should level the digital divide between urban and rural areas in the state, meaning that everyone can enjoy the same forms of online entertainment that require high speeds.

What is the ConnectALL Initiative?

In a major recent development, Hochul launched the ConnectALL initiative in New York State, pledging more than $1 billion of public and private investments to upgrade digital infrastructure in the region. The aim is to ensure that everyone in the state, regardless of where they live, has affordable high-speed internet access.

There are various aspects of the ConnectALL initiative that will help its chances of success. According to the latest reports, the money will be funnelled into different programs to ensure that it has all bases covered. These include investing $50 million into a digital literacy program that will provide inclusive support to people regarding things like device access and privacy awareness.

There will also be $100 million invested into the housing connectivity program, which will retrofit affordable and public housing with broadband. This will bring $10-per-month internet access to more than 14,000 homes across the state. There has also been $5 million allocated to improving mobile wireless coverage in underserved areas to ensure that no stone is left unturned in this incredible push for greater online equality.

Ensuring Everyone Has Internet Access is Essential

There was once a time when having the internet was considered a luxury. Now, like water and electricity, it is practically a necessity. In today’s technology-driven world, people without access to the online realm are at a significant disadvantage. The ConnectALL initiative aims to address this issue and ensure that everyone in New York State has access to the same opportunities.

The massive push could have been inspired by research from other areas in North America, where it has been found that there is a huge digital divide between areas with sufficient digital infrastructure and those without. Indeed, it has been found that only 62 percent of Canadians living in rural areas have access to an internet connection with broadband speeds of at least 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

With the continued rise of digital industries, this disparity is not acceptable. Online entertainment is one of the biggest uses of the internet in Canada, and slow internet speeds make streaming and gaming much more difficult. For example, online casino in Canada are particularly popular, with sites offering a range of slots and live games. But all these titles need fast connection speeds for players to play them reliably. Therefore, it’s in the interests of operators and other entertainment providers that everyone in the country has access to quality internet connections.

Other Countries May Now See Broadband as Critical Infrastructure

The USA and Canada led the rest of the world when it came to the initial spread of the internet. Now, they are putting plans in place to ensure that online availability is as ubiquitous as oxygen. While there’s a lot of cost involved in this process, it could pay off in the long run, as it will mean that people from everywhere can contribute to the online economy.

Indeed, governments in other countries may be looking at the ConnectALL initiative and considering something similar themselves. There are still many nations that have a wide digital divide between their rural and urban locations.

One thing is for sure - the ConnectALL initiative is a bold and clever move from the New York State government. It may take a few years for it to take full effect but, when it does, it will level the playing field for internet users in the state.