Best Fat Burners 2024: Fat Burning Supplements That Actually Work
Burning fat can be tough, even when you're committed to a regimen of healthy eating and regular exercise. If you're on this weight loss journey, you might already be familiar with natural fat burners and consider them an additional tool to enhance your efforts.
However, the problem lies in choosing the right one that aligns with your specific needs.
Our review dives into the best fat burners of 2024, with PhenQ as our top pick. To help you make an educated decision, we’ll examine each supplement’s unique benefits and how they may support your weight loss goals.
Best Fat Burners: Quick Look
- PhenQ - Overall best fat burner
- Capsiplex Burn - Best metabolism booster
- Hunter Burn - Best for fast results
- PrimeShred - Best thermogenic fat burner
- PrimeGENIX CalmLean - Best stimulant-free fat burner
- Brutal Force ACUT - Best for cutting
- KetoCharge - Best for keto dieters
- Instant Knockout Cut - Best for athletes
- PhenGold - Best for energy and focus
- Burn Lab Pro - Best for muscle preservation
- Trimtone - Best for women
- Powher Cut - Best for suppressing appetite
Whether you're a fitness enthusiast seeking the ideal supplement to complement your workout routine or an individual eager to kickstart your weight loss journey, there is the best fat burning supplement to match your needs.
1. PhenQ - Overall Best Fat Burner
Pros:
- Suppresses appetite
- Boosts energy levels
- Improves mood
- Enhances metabolism
- Curbs cravings
Cons:
- High caffeine content
Overview
PhenQ includes α-Lacys Reset, a powerful blend of alpha lipoic acid, magnesium, and cysteine base. This may fire up your metabolism and burn more fat. The formula also features Capsimax Powder, a mix that boosts thermogenesis and helps melt away calories.
That's not all. PhenQ also has natural ingredients that may improve mood, strength, and motivation. These include chromium picolinate, nopal cactus, and natural caffeine, which help you balance your blood sugar, beat your cravings, and keep you satisfied. Plus, you get l-carnitine, a brain booster that helps you stay sharp and motivated.
Who Is PhenQ Best For?
PhenQ reviews suggest it’s suitable if you want to lose weight through a natural and holistic approach. It is particularly beneficial for those who struggle with cravings and maintaining energy levels throughout the day.
The cognitive support provided by l-carnitine makes it a good choice for people who face mental fatigue while dieting.
Key Ingredients
- Chromium Picolinate
- B-Vitamins
- Caffeine
- Iodine
- Nopal Cactus
- L-Carnitine Fumarate
- Innoslim
- Capsimax Powder
Dosage
- Take 1 capsule with breakfast.
- Take another capsule with lunch.
- Avoid taking it in the evenings to prevent disruption of sleep patterns.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $69.99
- 3-month supply: $139.99
- 5-month supply: $209.99
Summary
PhenQ stands out as a comprehensive fat burner combining natural ingredients to support thermogenesis, appetite control, and cognitive health. It's an effective choice for those committed to a healthy weight loss journey but with consideration for its stimulant content.
2. Capsiplex Burn - Best for Metabolism Boost
Pros:
- Increases metabolism
- Preserves muscle mass
- Supports slow metabolism
- Promotes thermogenesis
Cons:
- Capsaicin may cause side effects if you have sensitive stomach
Overview
Capsiplex Burn is one of the best rated thermogenic fat burners that can boost your metabolism. If you're looking to increase calorie burning, this product is ideal for you. The main ingredient in Capsiplex Burn is Capsimax, which is a concentrated form of capsaicin derived from chili peppers.
Who Is Capsiplex Burn Best For?
Capsiplex Burn is among the top fat burners that aim to help you boost your metabolism. It is especially beneficial if you have a slower metabolic rate and face challenges in losing weight.
Key Ingredients:
- Capsimax
- Innoslim
- Caffeine
- B Vitamins
- Iodine
- Chromium
- Tyrosine
- Arginine
- Black Pepper
Dosage
- Take 3 capsules with water before breakfast.
- This can be done either 30 minutes before training or on non-training days.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $64.99
- 3-month supply: $129.99
- 5-month supply: $194.99
Summary
Looking for the best fat burning pills to boost your metabolism? Capsiplex Burn is a top choice. Its natural ingredients and thermogenic effect make it highly effective for users with slower metabolic rates.
3. Hunter Burn - Best for Fast Results
Pros:
- Enhances calorie burning
- Suppresses appetite naturally
- Boosts energy levels
- Preserves lean muscle
Cons:
- Expensive
Overview
Hunter Burn is considered one of the top fat burners on the market for people who value quality and speedy results. Fitness enthusiasts have been drawn to its ability to effectively burn fat while preserving muscle mass.
Who Is Hunter Burn Best For?
This supplement is perfect for people who are into fitness and muscle-building activities. It provides comprehensive and high-quality support for those looking for fast results.
Key Ingredients
- L-Theanine
- Matcha Green Tea
- Vitamin D3
- Cayenne Pepper
- White Kidney Bean
- Konjac Root
Dosage
- Take 2 capsules with a glass of water 30 minutes before each meal, 3 times a day.
- It is recommended to start with 1 capsule to assess your tolerance.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $90
- 4-month supply: $270
Summary
Hunter Burn is the best choice for people who want high-quality and effective fat burning pills. It focuses on preserving muscle and uses premium ingredients. Hunter Burn is perfect for those who are committed to a well-rounded approach to fitness and want to burn fat.
4. PrimeShred - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner
Pros:
- Boosts thermogenesis
- Increases calorie burning
- Improves focus and concentration
- Vegan-friendly
Cons:
- May cause side effects in those sensitive to stimulants
Overview
PrimeShred has become popular among people who want to improve their metabolism and increase energy levels during workouts. The main ingredients of this supplement are Green Tea Extract, L-Tyrosine, and Rhodiola Rosea. These ingredients are known for their ability to enhance fat burning and promote weight loss.
Who Is PrimeShred Best For?
PrimeShred is the perfect solution for people who want to burn fat effectively. It might increase fat burning by boosting metabolism and thermogenesis. This fat burner is also ideal for those who need an energy boost during their workouts.
Key Ingredients
- DMAE
- L-Theanine
- L-Tyrosine
- Rhodiola Rosea Root
- Green Coffee
- Bioperine
- Green Tea Extract
- Caffeine Anhydrous
Dosage
- Take 3 capsules with water 20 minutes before breakfast on both training and non-training days.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $59.99
- 3-month supply: $119.98
- 5-month supply: $179.97
Summary
PrimeShred is the perfect choice for people looking for the best fat burners on the market. It focuses on increasing your metabolism and specifically targeting stubborn fat, giving you the energy you need for intense workouts. This vegan-friendly formula is suitable for both men and women.
5. PrimeGENIX CalmLean - Best Stimulant-Free Fat Burner
Pros:
- Promotes relaxation and calmness
- Supports mental clarity
- Improves sleep quality
- Stimulant-free
Cons:
- Contains only a few active ingredients
Overview
PrimeGENIX specializes in dietary supplements. The brand takes pride in using high-quality ingredients and manufacturing its products in cGMP-certified facilities. Its weight loss supplement, CalmLean, is a stimulant-free fat burner that may help reduce cravings and boost metabolism.
Who Is PrimeGENIX CalmLean Best For?
PrimeGENIX CalmLean is perfect for people who want a natural way to shed pounds. If you're sensitive to stimulants or prefer a more gentle weight loss aid, these fat burning pills are ideal. CalmLean aims to boost your metabolism, increase energy levels, and reduce cravings. This can be really helpful if you want to slim down and stay active.
Key Ingredients
- Chromium
- Forslean
- Cayenne pepper
- BioPerine
Dosage
- Take 2 capsules of CalmLean every day with water at a time that is convenient for you.
Pricing
- 1 bottle: $59.95
- 3 bottles: $169.95
- 6 bottles: $319.95
Summary
PrimeGENIX CalmLean is a great option if you’re looking for a stimulant-free fat burning supplement. It may potentially improve metabolism and increase energy levels without the typical side effects of stimulant-based fat burning pills.
6. Brutal Force ACUT - Best for Cutting
Pros:
- Fat loss support
- Muscle definition enhancement
- Clean energy boost
- Improved workout performance
Cons:
- Unsuitable if you have lactose intolerance
Overview
ACUT is the perfect choice for people in the cutting phase who want to get rid of excess body fat while preserving their hard-earned muscle mass. Bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts have been impressed by the effectiveness of ACUT during this important period.
Who Is Brutal Force ACUT Best For?
You should consider using ACUT fat burner during your cutting phase to help eliminate stubborn fat while preserving your lean muscle mass. It is highly recommended for bodybuilders and fitness competitors who want to shed excess body fat.
Key Ingredients
- Whey Protein Isolate
- Soy Protein Isolate
- BCAA 2:1:1
- Silica and Magnesium Stearate
- ElevATP
- Wild Yam Powder
Dosage
- Take 3 capsules of ACUT with water 15 minutes after your workout.
- ACUT is meant to be taken only on workout days.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $64.99
- Buy 2, get 1 free: $119.98
Summary
Brutal Force ACUT is among the top fat burners if you’re in the cutting phase. It offers a specialized formulation that maximizes fat loss while preserving muscle mass. The natural ingredients and fast results make it a favorite among bodybuilding competitions.
7. KetoCharge - Best for Keto Dieters
Pros
- Eases entry into ketosis
- Alleviates keto flu symptoms
- Supports recovery from sugar lapses
- Provides instant ketone supply
Cons
- Risky for those with diabetes
Overview
KetoCharge is designed to assist those on a ketogenic diet by providing "slimming salts" that aid in achieving and maintaining ketosis. It eases the negative side effects commonly associated with the initial stages of the diet, like the keto flu. Plus, It helps maintain ketone production even after dietary slips.
Who Is KetoCharge Best For?
KetoCharge is ideal for individuals embarking on a ketogenic diet. It might help you enter ketosis fast, diminish the intensity of keto flu, and help in recovery from dietary slips. Particularly useful in the initial challenging phase of the diet, it may reduce cravings and physical discomfort associated with the transition.
Key Ingredients
Beta Hydroxybutyrate bound to:
- Magnesium
- Calcium
- Sodium
Dosage
- Take 2 capsules on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.
- Regular daily use is recommended for sustained support in achieving a lean physique and improved health through long-term ketosis.
Pricing
- 1 month: $59.99
- 3 months: $119.99
- 5 months: $179.99
Summary
KetoCharge is an effective aid for those starting or maintaining a ketogenic diet, helping to reduce initial discomfort and cravings. However, it's not suitable for individuals with certain health conditions or those on specific medications.
8. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Athletes
Pros:
- Increases energy levels
- Supports fat burning
- Enhances athletic performance
- Suppresses appetite
Cons:
- Contains a high dose of caffeine
Overview
Instant Knockout Cut is one of the best fat burners for athletes. It is designed to help athletes lose fat and increase energy during intense training sessions. The supplement is often marketed as the go-to pill for MMA fighters and boxers.
Who Is Instant Knockout Cut Best For?
Instant Knockout Cut is designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It helps optimize fat loss and maintains peak performance during training.
Key Ingredients
- L-Theanine
- Cayenne Pepper Seeds
- Vitamin D3
- Vitamin B6
- Glucomannan
- Caffeine
- Vitamin B12
- Green Tea Extract
- Black Pepper Extract
Dosage
- Take 1 capsule four times a day, ideally 30 minutes before meals.
- Make sure you take the last pill at least 5 hours before sleeping.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $65
- 4-month supply: $195
Summary
Instant Knockout is the best fat burner for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to align their fat burning goals with intense training routines. It focuses on helping them lose fat and boost their energy levels, making it the top choice for their unique needs.
9. PhenGold - Best Fat Burner for Energy and Focus
Pros:
- Increases focus and concentration
- Suppresses appetite naturally
- Boosts metabolism for weight loss
- Promotes workout performance
Cons:
- May cause stomach ache in those with sensitive stomachs
Overview
PhenGold is the best option if you want to lose weight, experience a significant increase in energy levels, and improve focus. It is perfect for those needing a boost during workouts or daily activities.
Who Is PhenGold Best For?
PhenGold is a top fat burner that gives you a significant energy boost and improves your focus. It's perfect if you frequently go to the gym but need a little extra push to get the most out of your workout routine.
Key Ingredients
- L-Theanine
- DMAE
- Green Coffee
- Rhodiola Rosea
- Vitamins B3, B6, B12
- Caffeine
- L-Tyrosine
- Cayenne Pepper
- Green Tea
Dosage
- Take 3 capsules with water 20 minutes before your breakfast.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $69.99
- 3-month supply: $139.99
- 5-month supply: $194.97
Summary:
PhenGold is the perfect choice for someone looking for the best fat burners that go beyond just weight loss. It provides a significant increase in energy and improved focus. This fat burning pill contains natural ingredients and takes a holistic approach to managing weight.
10. Burn Lab Pro - Best for Muscle Preservation
Pros
- Preserves muscle mass
- Sustained energy boost
- Vegan-friendly formulation
Cons
- Not suitable for beginners
Overview
Burn Lab Pro is designed for people who want to lose fat while maintaining lean muscle mass. It is gaining popularity among gym-goers as it is marketed as a supplement that effectively burns fat and helps to preserve muscle.
Who Is Burn Lab Pro Best For?
Burn Lab Pro is the best fat burner if you want to lose fat while preserving your muscle mass. It is especially suitable for people who do both resistance training and cardiovascular exercise.
Key Ingredients
- Forslean
- Capsimax
- HMB
- Nutrigenesis
- Bioperine
Dosage
- Take 2 to 4 capsules 30 minutes before your training session.
- It is recommended to start with a lower dosage and evaluate your personal needs.
Pricing
- 1-month supply: $59
- 4-month supply: $177
Summary
Burn Lab Pro is the ideal choice for people who want to shed fat while maintaining their muscle mass. It is designed for individuals who engage in both resistance training and cardiovascular exercise, with the goal of preserving their physique while reducing fat.
11. Trimtone - Best Fat Burner for Women
Pros
- Boosts metabolism
- Suppresses appetite
- Simple daily routine
Cons
- Often limited availability
Overview
Trimtone is one of the best over the counter diet pills for women who want a natural fat burning solution that works all day and suits their lifestyle. The main ingredients in Trimtone include grains of paradise and glucomannan.
Who Is Trimtone Best For?
Trimtone perfectly fits into women's lifestyles and dietary preferences. It is ideal if you struggle with controlling your snacking habits and managing your meals effectively.
Key Ingredients
- Green Coffee
- Grains of Paradise
- Green Tea
- Glucomannan
- Caffeine
Dosage
- To start your day right, take 1 capsule with a glass of water in the morning.
- Make sure to do this about 30 minutes before breakfast.
Pricing:
- 1-month supply: $59.99
- 3-month supply: $119.98
- 5-month supply: $179.97
Summary:
Trimtone is the top choice for women looking for the best fat burning supplements that fit their lifestyle. It complements your lifestyle by focusing on natural ingredients, boosting your metabolism, and controlling your appetite. Plus, it offers a convenient dosage of one capsule per day.
12. Powher Cut - Best for Suppressing Appetite
Pros
- Promotes fitness goals effectively
- Reduces cravings and calorie intake
- Supports normal fat metabolism
- Boosts energy during exercise
Cons
- Limited availability
- Money-back guarantee only on bulk orders
Overview
Powher Cut is one of the best OTC appetite suppressants formulated to the highest standards in FDA or BRC-registered facilities. It employs clinically proven ingredients to aid in weight loss, reduce cravings, and support normal fat metabolism, all while enhancing energy during workouts.
Who Is Powher Cut Best For?
This product is one of the best fat burners for individuals aiming to achieve fitness goals through appetite control and enhanced energy levels during exercise. It's especially suitable for those seeking a safe and effective weight loss aid formulated with well-researched, clinically approved ingredients.
Key Ingredients
- Choline
- Chromium Picolinate
- Selenium
- Natural Caffeine
- Magnesium
- Glucomannan
Dosage
- Take 2 capsules three times daily before meals.
Pricing
- 1 month: $65
- 2 months: $129
- 4 months: $195
Summary
Powher Cut stands out for its effective appetite suppression and energy-boosting properties, making it a valuable fat burner for individuals focused on weight loss and fitness. Its formulation adheres to high manufacturing standards, ensuring efficacy.
What Are Fat Burners?
Fat burners are dietary supplements designed to aid in weight loss by enhancing fat metabolism, increasing energy expenditure, and often suppressing appetite. They typically contain a blend of ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract, and protein supplements.
Some of these fat burning pills also include substances that may prevent the absorption of dietary fats. These supplements aim to accelerate the body's natural fat-burning processes. This makes them popular for individuals seeking to lose weight or enhance their body composition.
How Do the Best Fat Burners Work?
The best fat burners work by employing a combination of mechanisms to aid in weight loss.
Activate Ketosis
Some of the best fat burners, such as those specifically designed for individuals who follow a ketogenic diet, work by promoting ketosis. This metabolic state encourages your body to utilize stored fat for energy, which can help with overall weight loss.
Increase Metabolism
Boosting metabolism is a common strategy to increase the body's calorie-burning rate. You can achieve this by using ingredients that stimulate metabolic processes, helping your body efficiently expend energy.
Elevate Energy Levels
When it comes to the best fat burners, they often contain ingredients that can give you an energy boost. This helps to improve your overall vitality and encourages you to be more physically active, which in turn helps you burn calories and lose fat.
Promote Thermogenesis
Thermogenesis occurs when the body generates heat and increases its metabolic rate. The best fat burners that contain thermogenic ingredients like cayenne pepper aim to enhance this process and help burn more calories.
Control Cravings and Reduce Hunger
When it comes to shedding pounds, the best fat burners often contain ingredients that help you control cravings and reduce hunger. This supports you in sticking to a calorie deficit, which is crucial for fat burning.
Common Ingredients in the Best Fat Burners
The best fat burners typically contain a combination of ingredients known for their ability to enhance metabolism and promote fat loss. They include:
- Caffeine: Increases metabolism and energy and releases stored fat for fuel [1].
- Green Tea Extract: Rich in antioxidants, boosts metabolism, and enhances fat burning [2].
- Capsaicin: Found in chili peppers, increases calorie burn and fat loss and controls appetite [3].
- Garcinia Cambogia: Contains hydroxycitric acid for appetite suppression and preventing carbs from turning into fat [4].
- Glucomannan: A natural fiber that expands in the stomach to reduce appetite and lower calorie intake [5].
- Piperine: Derived from black pepper, it improves nutrient absorption and metabolism [6].
- Vitamins and Minerals: Like B vitamins and chromium, essential for metabolism and blood sugar regulation.
Where To Buy the Best Fat Burners
The best fat burners can be purchased from a variety of sources, ensuring authenticity and quality.
Official Websites
Purchasing directly from the manufacturer's website ensures authenticity and often provides detailed product information. Some companies also offer money-back guarantees and discounts for direct purchases.
Online Retailers
Websites like Amazon, GNC, and Bodybuilding.com offer many of the best fat burning supplements. They provide customer reviews and ratings, which can help in making an informed decision.
Nutrition and Supplement Shops
Specialty stores focusing on nutrition and supplements usually have a selection of the best fat burners, along with expert advice.
Health and Fitness Stores
Retail chains and local health food stores carry various best fat burning supplements. In-store shopping allows for immediate purchase and the ability to ask questions to knowledgeable staff.
Health Benefits of the Best Fat Burner Pills
The top fat burners, when used correctly and as part of a healthy lifestyle, can offer a few health benefits:
- Increased Metabolism: Many top fat burners contain ingredients like caffeine and green tea extract that can boost the metabolic rate, leading to more calories burned throughout the day.
- Enhanced Fat Oxidation: Ingredients in the best fat burning supplements can help the body utilize fat as an energy source more efficiently, contributing to fat loss.
- Appetite Suppression: Some of the best fat burners include ingredients that might help control appetite, reduce the likelihood of overeating, and maintain a calorie deficit.
- Increased Energy Levels: Stimulants like caffeine can provide a temporary boost in energy levels, which can enhance performance during workouts and help maintain activity levels throughout the day.
- Improved Focus and Concentration: The stimulants in the best fat burners may also enhance mental clarity and focus, which can be beneficial for both exercise and daily tasks.
- Support in Weight Loss Goals: When combined with diet and exercise, the best fat burners might support and potentially accelerate weight loss efforts, contributing to overall health improvement.
Side Effects of the Best Fat Burner Pills
Here are some important side effects to keep in mind when using the best fat burning supplements:
- Caffeine Sensitivity: Side effects like jitteriness, sleep issues, or increased heart rate may occur. Opt for the best fat burning supplements with less caffeine or caffeine-free options like PrimeGENIX CalmLean.
- Gastrointestinal Discomfort: Ingredients like glucomannan can cause bloating or gas, especially if not accompanied by adequate water intake.
- Allergic Reactions: Check labels for allergens to avoid potential reactions.
- Interactions with Medications: Consult healthcare professionals before using any of the best fat burners if on prescription medications, as there could be interactions.
- Overuse and Dependency: Avoid excessive reliance on the best fat burning supplements; use them as part of a comprehensive weight management strategy that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise.
How To Amplify Your Fat Burning Results
Boosting the effects of the best fat burners requires a holistic approach that includes making dietary choices, incorporating exercise routines, and making lifestyle adjustments. When seeking to improve results, users often have questions.
Which Foods Burn More Belly Fat?
High-protein options like lean meats, fish, eggs, and legumes help keep you full and increase metabolism, aiding in weight loss. Fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables keep you satisfied longer, helping reduce calorie intake. Include healthy fats from avocados, nuts, and olive oil.
What Are Some of the Best Fat Burner Exercises?
Incorporate activities like running, cycling, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into your routine to increase calorie burning. Additionally, focus on core-strengthening exercises to build lean muscle and achieve a toned abdomen.
What Should I Avoid to Achieve a Flat Stomach?
Avoid consuming excessive amounts of processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-fat snacks. It’s important to stay hydrated and get enough sleep to support overall health and manage your weight effectively.
FAQs on the Best Fat Burners
Looking for simple explanations about the best fat burners? Dive into our list of answers to common questions and get the clarity you need.
Which Is the Most Effective Fat Burner?
The effectiveness of the best fat burners varies, but products like PhenQ are popular due to their multiple-action approach, such as boosting metabolism and suppressing appetite.
What Is the Most Successful Weight Loss Pill?
Prescription medications like Orlistat, Phentermine, and Liraglutide have shown success for weight loss, but they require a doctor's supervision.
Do Any Fat Burners Actually Work?
Some of the best fat burners may aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism and energy, reducing appetite, or inhibiting fat absorption. Still, their effectiveness often depends on individual physiology and lifestyle factors.
What Is the Best Fat Burning Program?
The best program typically combines a calorie-controlled diet, regular physical activity, behavioral changes, and sometimes the best fat burning supplements or medications. Personalization of individual needs and consistency are key to the best results.
Try The Best Fat Burners of 2024
Losing weight and burning fat is hard. You need a plan that covers all the bases. And, you need the right tools to help you along the way.
That's why we created this ultimate guide to the best fat burners of 2024.
We've reviewed the top supplements on the market, and we've found the best one for you: PhenQ. This product has everything you need to boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite, and burn more calories.
Remember: supplements are not magic pills. They can only work if you work. Make sure you eat well and exercise regularly for the best results.
