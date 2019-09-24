Understanding Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder(ASD) affects one in every 59 children in the United States.

It’s a disorder that is often highlighted in the media and routinely discussed among parents, but how many people can say they truly understand what life with ASD is like?

Becky Cook, the executive producer of Fox 5 News at 10 and Sarah Clark-Schwartz creator of the blog, Unexpectedly Autistic, are both moms to autistic children.

This episode is a window into their world: A candid, complex, compassionate conversation that may you also thinking, "The world needs more people with autism."

Also watch: FOX 5 SPECIAL: Life On The Spectrum