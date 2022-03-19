Zabar's and Coach create $495 sweater

article

If you'd like to buy this Zabar's bagel, you're going to need plenty of dough.

The famed Upper West Side delicatessen and grocery store has collaborated with luxury clothing brand Coach to create a mohair and wool sweater emblazoned with the image of an everything bagel with cream cheese.

"Paying tribute to the effortless cool of our hometown, this crewneck features a graphic of the New York institution Zabar’s, the legendary food destination and gourmet emporium," Coach says on its website.

However, if you'd like to get your hands on this bagel, it'll set you back an eye-watering $495.

The sweater is part of the fashion brand's "Spring 2022 NYC Institutions" collection, which includes a Zabar's emblazoned t-shirt for $150 and a classic Coach "Cashin Carry" leather tote for just $550.

The merchandise received a mostly positive welcome on social media, although some commentators took issue with the price tag.

"Obsessed!!" one commenter wrote on Instagram. "But why does it cost more than cross country shipping of lox to LA!? I'd rather have lox!!!"

