'You Don't Want to Go Through What I Went Through' - Long Island Pastor who survived COVID-19 speaks out

Pastor Benjamin Thomas, released on July 2 from coronavirus care at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, has warned people to take COVID-19 seriously after he spent 54 days on a ventilator.

In a video published by the hospital, Thomas asked people to wear masks and follow the guidelines on distancing after he said he lost more than 50 pounds and spent six weeks in a coma while battling the illness. “It was a very rough journey,” Thomas said.

“COVID-19 I went through is real,” Thomas said. “I know still people do not want to wear masks and don’t want to keep social distancing. It is very important. Take this thing seriously. You don’t want to go through what I went through. It is very rough.”

Thomas is from East Meadow, Long Island, the hospital reported and is a pastor at Queens Church of God. He is joined in the video by hospital staff, Chaplain Rocky Walker and Doctor Robin Varghese, Heart Surgeon.