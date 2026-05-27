You could get $900 tax credit for owning pets in NJ: Here's how
NEW JERSEY - Being a pet parent in New Jersey might soon come with a major financial perk!
What we know:
New Jersey lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would grant dog and cat owners up to $900 in gross income tax credits to offset the rising costs of caring for a pet.
The proposed legislation would give those taxpayers $300 for everyday pet expenses and up to $600 for veterinary bills, totaling a maximum $900 tax break.
Qualified expenses would include food, crates, leashes, litter boxes, collars, grooming supplies and toys, annual exams, medications, emergency care and diagnostic testing.
By the numbers:
New Jersey is the fourth most expensive state for dog ownership in the country, according to MarketWatch.
The 2026 study claims that New Jersey owners spend an average of $32,947 throughout their dog's life. That lifetime cost includes $1,129 in puppy costs, $698 in food and treats, $1,084 in boarding and grooming and$1,111 for insurance and vet care.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from BillA4995 and MarketWatch.