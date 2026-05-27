You could get $900 tax credit for owning pets in NJ: Here's how

article

The Brief New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would grant dog and cat owners up to a $900 gross income tax credit. The proposed credit splits eligible costs into two categories, offering up to $300 for everyday expenses and up to $600 for veterinary care. New Jersey is the fourth most expensive state to own a dog.



Being a pet parent in New Jersey might soon come with a major financial perk!

What we know:

New Jersey lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would grant dog and cat owners up to $900 in gross income tax credits to offset the rising costs of caring for a pet.

The proposed legislation would give those taxpayers $300 for everyday pet expenses and up to $600 for veterinary bills, totaling a maximum $900 tax break.

Qualified expenses would include food, crates, leashes, litter boxes, collars, grooming supplies and toys, annual exams, medications, emergency care and diagnostic testing.

By the numbers:

New Jersey is the fourth most expensive state for dog ownership in the country, according to MarketWatch.

The 2026 study claims that New Jersey owners spend an average of $32,947 throughout their dog's life. That lifetime cost includes $1,129 in puppy costs, $698 in food and treats, $1,084 in boarding and grooming and$1,111 for insurance and vet care.