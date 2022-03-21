You can take a guided walking tour of NYC using a Polaroid camera

In a modern world full of NFTs and selfies, there’s a vintage way to capture the moment and explore New York City through a walking Polaroid tour.

Jean-Andre Antoine’s ‘One Shot’ vintage photography tour starts on the Lower East Side where he’s been snapping shots of unsuspecting New Yorkers.

Some cameras Antoine uses date back to the 1940s, and he’s teaching people how to use them and how to appreciate capturing the moment one piece of film at a time.

"You're revealing that moment and I have to capture it. That little two seconds or whatever that case, I try to, it's like lightning," said Antoine.

Seeing the city in this unique way comes at a price for Antoine.

"Film basically went from a $10 pack of film to over $150 a pack of film. It's a constant process now. Getting, maintaining, buying this film and producing on the same film, said Antoine.

