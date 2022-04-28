Yonkers firefighter is trailblazer for Black women

As a young girl, Fatima Taylor knew she wanted to be one of the city's bravest and follow in the footsteps of her father and her brothers to become a Yonkers firefighter.

Taylor worked several jobs, trained in martial arts, and eventually became a Yonkers police officer in 2020.

But she said something was still missing. Then she got the call to take the test to become a firefighter in New York's third-largest city.

Taylor passed.

She was sworn in last year, becoming the second woman in the department and the first Black woman in its history.

