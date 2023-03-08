1 dead in massive Yonkers apartment building fire

A massive 4-alarm fire at an apartment building in Yonkers has left at least one person dead, and dozens of families displaced, Mayor Mike Spano said.

The fire broke out Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 7-story Mona Lisa Luxury Cooperative Residence.

A massive fire at a Yonkers apartment building left at least one person dead, and dozens of families displaced. (FNTV)

Over 100 firefighters from the city and the surrounding area were called in to help fight the flames.

The building houses around 95 families. Many had to be rescued through a fire escape.

A massive fire at a Yonkers apartment building left at least one person dead, and dozens of families displaced. (FNTV)

A temporary Red Cross shelter is set up on Bronx River Road for the displaced families.

There are reports of injuries. The number and nature of the injuries has yet to be determined.

A massive fire at a Yonkers apartment building left at least one person dead, and dozens of families displaced. (FNTV)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.