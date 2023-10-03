Yonkers DPW crews work overtime to clear flood debris after recent storm

The city of Yonkers DPW crews spent hours Tuesday carting away flood debris from homes damaged by last week's storm.

The city began sending out its DPW crews for curbside pickup of flood debris. One of the worst hit areas was Meadow Avenue, a low-lying area prone to flooding with most homes sitting along or near the Bronx River.

"They say it’s the 100-year storm, but we’ve had it two times in two years. That’s not 100 years." — Yonkers resident

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is calling on the federal government to issue a state of emergency, so funding can go to the state, which in turn will help local communities recover and rebuild from the storm. Spano says many parts of Yonkers need flood mitigation and infrastructure.

"We are talking about a storm system here in Yonkers is 200 years old. The weather is 200 years ago is nothing like it is today." — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

DPW crews can’t pick it all up in one day, so they’ll be picking up damaged debris through Friday.