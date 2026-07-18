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Yankees-Dodgers game postponed due to storms, day-night double header scheduled for Sunday

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FOX 5 NY
New York Yankees
Published July 18, 2026 5:35 PM EDT
Published July 18, 2026 5:35 PM EDT
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NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: Austin Wells #28 and Fernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees talk during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Saturday's Yankee-Dodger game has been postponed.
    • The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, July 19.
    • First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees have postponed Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees-Dodgers postponed

What we know:

The team made the announcement around 5 p.m. Saturday, saying the game was called off "due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather."

This comes as much of the Mid-Atlantic is facing major thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The Mets and Phillies had to move their game in Philadelphia to Saturday by one hour, also because of the storms

LIVE STORM COVERAGE: Severe storms move through NY, NJ, flash flood warnings issued

Sunday doubleheader

What's next:

The two teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Sunday, July 19. Fans with tickets for Saturday's game will be able to use them for Game 1 on Sunday, or exchanged for tickets to another game. 

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Sunday. Game 2 is still scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers for the Yankees was expected to square off against Emmet Sheehan in Saturday's game. 

Details on the Yankees' ticket exchange policy can be found on the team's website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Yankees.

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