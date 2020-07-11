Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman tests positive for COVID-19

article

Flamethrowing New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday.

Boone said that the six-time All-Star is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Chapman finished last season with a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves in 60 appearances.

Boone said he would likely be replaced by Zack Britton as the team’s closer for opening day.

Chapman will have to receive two negative tests over a 24-hour period before he can rejoin the team.