Yankee Stadium vaccination site opens

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Yankee Stadium on Friday specifically to serve communities in the Bronx. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week by appointment only.

The site, jointly run by the city and state, is staffed by the nonprofit SOMOS Community Care and the New York National Guard.

The site has the ability to vaccinate about 15,000 people per week, officials said. The challenges include getting more vaccine supply and convincing Bronx residents to make appointments and come down.

The New York Yankees asked Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera, whose name adorns a street outside the stadium, to help reach out to communities of color in the borough, which has been hit hard by the virus.

"The importance of this and me being here is huge, knowing that we support the community and have been supporting the community for years. Especially for Yankee Stadium to open its doors to those who need it, to save lives," Rivera said at a press conference at the stadium on Friday. "I used to save games, now we are saving lives," River added. "And that's what matters, it's not about the game, it's about the people and that's why we are here."

Hundreds of people lined up at the stadium on Friday to get their shots. Lynne Juliet, a Bronx resident, said she'd been trying to get an appointment for weeks at other sites in the city but was able to easily get one at the stadium site when slots opened on Thursday.

"At first it was very difficult for me to get an appointment. I tried for three weeks," she said. "But yesterday because they opened up Yankee Stadium it went through right away, it was very easy."

Councilman Mark Levine told FOX 5 NY this week that the appointment times shouldn't go unfilled.

"We should have no open time slots, the need is enormous [throughout] the borough," Levine said. "We need to have outreach, on the ground, door-to-door, in front of supermarkets, using community-based organizations."

Bronx residents can make an appointment online at www.somosvaccinations.com or by phone at 833-SOMOSNY (833-766-6769).

This story will be updated. With The Associated Press.