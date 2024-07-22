Would NJ Gov. Phil Murphy run for vice president?

Now that President Joe Biden will not seek reelection in 2024, he has endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement, leading many to wonder, who will be her running mate?

While Harris hasn’t said anything publicly about whom she would consider as a running mate, there is some speculation that a Democratic governor could be named her choice for VP. Could New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy be a contender?

Would Murphy run for vice president?

A report by the New Jersey Globe said Murphy will not seek the Democratic nomination for president.

A report by Politico said a person close to Murphy said they haven't heard him directly float the possibility of being vice president, but Murphy has been a supporter of Biden for a while.

Politico added that another person close to Murphy said he would not be a contender for the top slot as president, but said there is "chatter" around Murphy being a contender for VP.

Murphy also told reporters that he spoke with Harris Monday and that she is "ready to rock and so are we," northjersey.com reported."Murphy said he told Harris that he and first lady Tammy Murphy were willing to do whatever is needed and that when it comes to preparing for November’s election he doesn’t intend to take for granted that the state typically leans Democratic and will 'hope for the best but prepare for the worst,'" the report read.

"I had the honor of speaking with @POTUS this evening to thank him for his lifetime of service and his historic achievements as President," Murphy said in a post on X after Biden announced his decision to drop out. "Thank you, President Biden, for always putting our country first."

Who is Phil Murphy?

Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for the governor of New Jersey , speaks at a rally on October 19, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Murphy was later joined by former President Barack Obama

Phil Murphy is the 56th governor of New Jersey. Murphy was also the first Democratic governor to serve a second term in 44 years.

Since he took office in 2018, according to his website, Murphy has focused on "building a stronger, fairer, and more affordable New Jersey."

Prior to becoming New Jersey's governor, Murphy was the U.S. ambassador to Germany under President Obama (2009-2013) and the national finance chair of the Democratic National Committee (2006-2009).

His current term ends on January 20, 2026.

Biden endorses Kamala Harris as his replacement

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. Biden's endorsement of Harris makes her the frontrunner for the nomination, but that doesn't mean she can swap in for him at the top of the ticket by default.

The 81-year-old commander in chief announced his exit in a letter posted to social media. His decision follows a lackluster debate performance that kicked off a growing number of calls from fellow Democrats to withdraw. Biden also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The decision marks a swift and stunning end to Biden’s 52 years in electoral politics, as donors, lawmakers and even aides expressed to him their doubts that he could convince voters he could plausibly handle the job for another four years.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.