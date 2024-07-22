NY, NJ leaders react to Biden dropping out: Here's who endorsed VP Harris

Supporters have begun to rally around Vice President Kamala Harris – including several high-ranking Democrats from the NYC area – as the world grapples with the news that President Joe Biden will not seek reelection in 2024.

Both NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and NJ Gov. Phil Murphy are throwing their support behind Harris for president, while NYC Mayor Eric Adams stopped short of endorsing Harris in an interview with CNN.

Who has endorsed Kamala Harris?

"Joe Biden is an American hero, a true statesman, and he'll go down in history as one of the greatest champions of working families our nation has ever known."

"Your time in office will be remembered as one of the most successful and impactful presidencies in American history."

Chuck Schumer/ Hakeem Jeffries

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued statements on Biden dropping out, both have not publicly endorsed Harris.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also stopped short of endorsing Harris in an interview with CNN.

"So, I'm a delegate and I don't want to do anything that's going to interfere with that process," Adams said. "I'm looking forward to sitting down with the other delegates and the leaders of the party to determine our next steps."

More than 200,000 migrants have entered New York City since the spring of 2022. Adams has repeatedly asked for additional federal funding and a decompression strategy to deal with the surge. He was asked if the migrant crisis was why he wasn't immediately backing Harris.

"I've been frustrated with the national leadership. Dealing with immigration reform is something that we have failed out, failed that for years, even prior to this administration, and I was very clear we needed one person, a czar, to deal with the influx of migrants that will come into our country, who will parole in, and so in the areas where I disagree, it does not deal with the overwhelming number of areas where I agree," Adams said.

Nicole Malliotakis

Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis also reacted to the Biden news.

"In my view, it's only since the polling dipped and that showed that he could not win that they are now trying to drop him like a hot potato, and they put this pressure on him to drop out," she said.

Malliotakis went on to say that whether it's Harris on the ticket or someone else, they still have their work cut out and have to prove to the American people why they believe they are the best candidate to tackle big issues like the economy and immigration.

Trump reaction to Biden

Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, responded Sunday to President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid.