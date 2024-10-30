Yankees look to stay alive against Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series

Tonight is Game 5 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fifteen years after little Anthony Volpe watched the Yankees parade with the World Series trophy, he saved their season and kept alive hopes for an improbable title.

New York had moved closer to getting swept in the World Series when Freddie Freeman hit another first-inning home run.

Volpe, a New York native whose family idolizes the pinstripes going back generations, turned on a knee-high slider and perhaps reshaped the Series, too. His third-inning grand slam sparked the Yankees to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night that forced a Game 5.

A Gold Glove shortstop in his second big league season, the 23-year-old Volpe also doubled and became the first player in Series history with a grand slam and a pair of stolen bases in one game. He was 8 when the Yankees last won the Series.

Volpe scored New York’s first run when he walked after falling behind 0-2 in the second inning. He made a baserunning blunder when he headed back to second to tag up and failed to score on Wells' double off the center-field wall — pounding his own leg in anger. Verdugo followed with an RBI grounder.

Here's what you need to know about tonight's game:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: A view outfield Yankee Stadium before the World Series Workout Day at Yankee Stadium on October 27, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the New York Yankees at 8:08 p.m. in Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees probable pitcher

For the Yankees, it will be Gerrit Cole.

Yankees lineup tonight

Dodgers probable pitcher

For the Dodgers, it will be Jack Flaherty.

Dodgers lineup tonight

All games will air on FOX 5 NY on Channel 5. We'll also air pregame shows before weekday games, which you can stream for free on our FOX LOCAL app, available on your mobile phones and connected TVs.

How many games is the World Series?

World Series Game 5: | Wednesday, Oct. 30

FOX 5 Pregame Show: 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins: 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Friday, Nov. 1

FOX 5 Pregame Show: 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins: 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Saturday, Nov. 2

No FOX 5 Pregame Show

Game begins: 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

The Yankees and Dodgers have a rich history that dates back to when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home. The teams had squared off in the World Series 11 times, more than any other pairing in MLB history.

During the Brooklyn era, the Yankees dominated with a 6-1 record. Since the Dodgers' move to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, the teams have split their matchups, with each team winning two series. Their last meeting was in 1981, when the Dodgers took the title.

This year, the Dodgers are aiming for their eighth World Series championship and their second in five years. Meanwhile, the Yankees are on the hunt for their 28th title, their first since 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.