May 20 World Cup update: Neymar’s Brazil return, England squad questions, DR Congo travel concerns

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The Brief Neymar said his Brazil World Cup call-up left him emotional after a long injury recovery. England still has roster questions as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his World Cup squad. DR Congo is still planning its U.S. trip despite Ebola-related health concerns.



With the World Cup approaching, several national teams are facing major storylines off the field, from Neymar’s emotional Brazil return to England’s roster questions and DR Congo’s travel plans amid an Ebola outbreak.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

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Neymar says Brazil call-up brought him to tears

According to ESPN, Neymar said he "cried for several hours" after being included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, marking a major step in his return to the national team after a long injury layoff.

The Brazilian star has not played for the Seleção since suffering a serious knee injury against Uruguay in 2023, but Carlo Ancelotti has brought him back into the mix as Brazil prepares for the 2026 World Cup. FOX Sports reported that Neymar was named to Brazil’s 55-man preliminary roster, with Ancelotti still needing to cut the group down to the final 26-player squad.

Neymar has been back with Santos, where he began his career, and has been working his way into form ahead of the tournament. The question now is not just whether he makes the final squad, but what kind of role he can realistically play for Brazil after years of injuries and uncertainty.

England’s World Cup questions are not settled yet

According to ESPN, Thomas Tuchel still has several major questions to answer before finalizing England’s World Cup squad, with decisions looming across the roster.

TNT Sports reported that Tuchel is expected to name England’s 26-man squad on Friday, May 22, after previously using a larger 35-player group for March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. England drew Uruguay 1-1 and lost to Japan 1-0, leaving Tuchel with plenty to sort through before the tournament.

Among the biggest questions are the attacking midfield spots, the backup options behind Harry Kane and the goalkeeper picture behind Jordan Pickford. TNT Sports reported that Dean Henderson is expected to be in the mix behind Pickford, while James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale and Jason Steele are also among the goalkeeper options Tuchel has considered.

England’s group-stage schedule includes Croatia in Arlington, Texas, Ghana in Boston and Panama in New Jersey. Tuchel’s decisions will shape one of the most closely watched squads of the tournament.

DR Congo still planning U.S. trip despite Ebola outbreak

Politico reported that DR Congo’s national team still intends to travel to the U.S. for the World Cup despite an Ebola outbreak that has raised public health and travel concerns.

According to the Politico report republished by Yahoo Sports, DR Congo canceled the Kinshasa portion of its pre-World Cup training camp because of health restrictions. Team officials said the players are still expected to continue preparations in Europe before traveling to Houston around June 10.

The team is expected to use Houston as its World Cup base camp and open group play against Portugal on June 17. Chron previously reported that DR Congo was expected to train at SaberCats Stadium in Houston ahead of its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

The public health situation is still being monitored. CBS News reported that Congo’s health minister said there were eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases and four deaths among those confirmed cases, with the Bundibugyo virus identified as the strain involved. CBS also reported that the outbreak had spread to neighboring Uganda.

According to the Yahoo/Politico report, FIFA said it is monitoring the outbreak and remains in communication with Congolese soccer officials and public health authorities. The report also said U.S. officials are working with FIFA on safe travel protocols for the team.

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

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Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

ESPN reported that Neymar said he cried for hours after being included in Brazil’s preliminary World Cup plans.

ESPN reported that England manager Thomas Tuchel still has major roster questions to answer before finalizing his squad.

Politico reported that DR Congo still plans to travel to the U.S. for the World Cup despite an Ebola outbreak.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites (18%) to lift the trophy, followed by Spain with 17%, England at 11%. Brazil currently in fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.