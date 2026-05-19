May 19 World Cup update: FIFA politics, red card rules, Brazil squad l How to watch, betting odds, news

article

The Brief Heat concerns are drawing attention as the 2026 World Cup prepares for summer matches across North America. Iran has held talks with FIFA ahead of the tournament. New York/New Jersey transportation costs remain a key local issue as MetLife Stadium prepares to host World Cup matches, including the final.



Today’s World Cup update looks at FIFA politics in South America, new red card rules that UEFA is not adopting and Brazil’s squad taking shape ahead of matches in New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

FOX 5 NY is your home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bookmark our page to track all our stories throughout the duration of the tournament. You can also follow along on the FOX LOCAL app and watch coverage on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. In addition, check out our content on our YouTube page.

South America’s role in FIFA gets attention

The New York Times reported on FIFA’s relationship with South American soccer leadership, including CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, as the 2026 World Cup approaches. The story adds another political and organizational layer to the tournament countdown, beyond the matches themselves.

With the World Cup expanding and North America preparing to host the biggest version of the tournament yet, the influence of regional soccer leaders remains part of the bigger picture behind how FIFA operates and how the global game is shaped.

UEFA will not follow FIFA’s new red card rules

UEFA will not follow FIFA’s lead on automatic red cards for players who cover their mouths during confrontations or leave the field in protest of a referee’s decision, according to The Guardian. The rules are set to apply at the World Cup, but not in UEFA club competitions.

That distinction matters for fans used to watching club soccer, because World Cup discipline may look different from competitions like the Champions League or Premier League. The Guardian reported that UEFA plans to monitor how the new rules work during the World Cup before considering any future changes.

Brazil squad comes into focus

Olympics.com published a look at Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad, key players, statistics and schedule as one of the tournament’s biggest teams prepares for North America. Brazil is always one of the most watched nations at any World Cup, and this year’s squad includes major global names.

For local fans, Brazil is especially notable because the team is scheduled to play in both New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia during the group stage. Brazil faces Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13 and Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19.

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Long Island live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

New Jersey live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Jersey Shore live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Southern Connecticut

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

The New York Times reported on FIFA’s relationship with South American soccer leadership as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

UEFA will not follow FIFA’s new World Cup red card rules on mouth-covering confrontations or referee protest walk-offs, according to The Guardian.

Olympics.com broke down Brazil’s World Cup squad, key players and schedule as the team prepares to play in New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites (18%) to lift the trophy, followed by Spain with 17%, England at 11%. Brazil currently in fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.