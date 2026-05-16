May 16 World Cup update: Heat concerns, Iran talks, NY/NJ transportation l How to watch, betting odds, news

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The Brief Heat concerns are drawing attention as the 2026 World Cup prepares for summer matches across North America. Iran has held talks with FIFA ahead of the tournament. New York/New Jersey transportation costs remain a key local issue as MetLife Stadium prepares to host World Cup matches, including the final.



Today’s World Cup update looks at heat concerns ahead of the summer tournament, Iran’s talks with FIFA and growing attention around New York/New Jersey transportation costs.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

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Heat concerns raised ahead of World Cup

BBC Sport reported that scientists have raised concerns about heat risks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches set to be played across North America during the summer. The concerns add another layer to tournament planning as FIFA, teams and host cities prepare for an expanded 48-team World Cup across a wide range of climates.

Iran holds talks with FIFA ahead of World Cup

Iranian soccer officials have held talks with FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to The Athletic. The discussions come as countries continue working through travel, security and logistics questions before the tournament begins.

NY/NJ World Cup bus prices draw attention

World Cup bus prices tied to New York/New Jersey are getting attention ahead of the tournament, according to The Athletic. Transportation has become one of the biggest local issues for fans, especially with MetLife Stadium hosting several matches, including the final.

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

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Long Island live traffic map

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Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

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New Jersey live traffic map

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Jersey Shore live traffic map

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

BBC Sport reported on concerns over heat at the 2026 World Cup as teams prepare to play across North America during the summer.

Iran has held talks with FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to The Athletic.

World Cup bus prices in New York/New Jersey are drawing attention ahead of the tournament, according to The Athletic.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the joint-17% favorites with Spain to lift the trophy, followed by England at 11%. Brazil and Argentina are tied for fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.