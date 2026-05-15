May 15 World Cup update: Official song, France squad, travel demand l How to watch, betting odds, news

article

The Brief Shakira and Burna Boy have teamed up for the official 2026 World Cup song. France has announced its World Cup squad as one of the tournament favorites prepares for kickoff. Host cities and businesses are preparing for a rush of fans as the tournament gets closer.



Here’s your latest World Cup update: Shakira and Burna Boy are bringing music into the countdown, France is locking in its squad and host cities are preparing for the flood of fans that will come with the biggest tournament in FIFA history.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

FOX 5 NY is your home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bookmark our page to track all our stories throughout the duration of the tournament. You can also follow along on the FOX LOCAL app and watch coverage on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. In addition, check out our content on our YouTube page.

World Cup gets its official song

Shakira and Burna Boy have teamed up for "Dai Dai," the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to The Associated Press. The release adds another major entertainment piece to the tournament rollout, coming as FIFA continues to build the World Cup into a larger cultural event across music, sport and global fan experiences.

Shakira, already tied closely to World Cup history through "Waka Waka," returns with another tournament anthem, this time alongside Burna Boy as the countdown to kickoff continues. AP also reported the song is now available on major streaming platforms and that royalties will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

France names World Cup squad

France has announced its 26-player squad for the 2026 World Cup, giving fans a clearer look at one of the tournament favorites. The Athletic reported on Didier Deschamps’ roster decisions, including the major names selected and the notable absences from the final group.

France’s squad is led by Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, while Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani were among the players left out. France is set to play Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 and will also face Senegal and Norway in Group I.

World Cup hosts prepare for visitor demand

BBC reported on how World Cup host cities and businesses are preparing for the tournament as kickoff gets closer, with attention on whether the expected tourism boom will match early projections. The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in tournament history, with 48 teams and 104 matches across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, creating major expectations for hotels, restaurants, transportation systems and fan districts in host cities.

For fans, the story is another reminder that travel planning, lodging and matchday logistics are becoming a bigger part of the World Cup countdown.

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Long Island live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

New Jersey live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Jersey Shore live traffic map

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Southern Connecticut

Click here to open the embedded map in your browser.

Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

Shakira and Burna Boy have teamed up on "Dai Dai," giving the 2026 World Cup another major global music moment.

France has announced its World Cup squad, with Kylian Mbappe leading one of the tournament’s most closely watched teams.

Host cities are preparing for a surge of visitors as fans make travel plans, book hotels and get ready for kickoff.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the joint-17% favorites with Spain to lift the trophy, followed by England at 11%. Brazil and Argentina are tied for fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.