World Cup Final watch parties: Where to watch in NYC

If you didn't manage to snag a ticket to the highly anticipated World Cup Final, you don't have to watch the biggest match of the year from home.

New York City is buzzing with energy, and plenty of official and community watch parties are popping up across the boroughs. Here is your guide on where to catch the action live.

What we know:

The Central Park watch party is bound to be one of the biggest screens and largest crowds in the city. Gates open at noon, but if you don't already have a ticket, you might be out of luck. The lottery for free tickets has officially closed.

If you missed out on the Central Park lottery, there are plenty of other watch party locations to catch the World Cup Final:

Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn

La Marqueta Market in East Harlem

Essex Market in Lower East Side

Moore Street Market in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

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What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will also have live coverage of the World Cup Final with match analysis, real-time reactions and updates from the massive Central Park fan zone and the American Dream mall!

You can follow along all day on the FOX 5 NY YouTube Channel below.