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World Cup Final watch parties: Where to watch in NYC

By
FOX 5 NY
FIFA World Cup
Published July 19, 2026 11:45 AM EDT
Published July 19, 2026 11:45 AM EDT
World Cup Final 2026: Thousands of fans already out in Midtown
World Cup Final 2026: Thousands of fans already out in Midtown

World Cup Final 2026: Thousands of fans already out in Midtown

FOX 5 Digital's Tyler Thrasher joins Newsroom Live from the streets of New York City with a preview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina.

NEW YORK CITY - If you didn't manage to snag a ticket to the highly anticipated World Cup Final, you don't have to watch the biggest match of the year from home.

New York City is buzzing with energy, and plenty of official and community watch parties are popping up across the boroughs. Here is your guide on where to catch the action live.

What we know:

The Central Park watch party is bound to be one of the biggest screens and largest crowds in the city. Gates open at noon, but if you don't already have a ticket, you might be out of luck. The lottery for free tickets has officially closed.

If you missed out on the Central Park lottery, there are plenty of other watch party locations to catch the World Cup Final:

  • Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn
  • La Marqueta Market in East Harlem
  • Essex Market in Lower East Side
  • Moore Street Market in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Related

How to watch today’s World Cup Final: Sunday, July 19 - Spain vs Argentina
article

How to watch today’s World Cup Final: Sunday, July 19 - Spain vs Argentina

After 39 days, 72 group stage matches, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and third-place Bronze match, the FIFA World Cup Final is here with Spain taking on Argentina for the Championship.

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will also have live coverage of the World Cup Final with match analysis, real-time reactions and updates from the massive Central Park fan zone and the American Dream mall!

You can follow along all day on the FOX 5 NY YouTube Channel below.

FIFA World CupNewsNew York City