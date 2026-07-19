World Cup Final Gridlock: NJ TRANSIT changes, NYC street closures on Sunday

The Brief NY Penn Station and Secaucus Junction are restricted only to stadium-bound passengers for most of Sunday. All eastbound trains heading toward NYC will terminate early at either Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street Station. NYC has issued a Gridlock Alert with massive Midtown closures.



The eyes of the world are on the New York City region on Sunday for the historic FIFA World Cup Final at NYNJ Stadium. With hundreds of thousands of fans descending on the area, officials have implemented massive transit restrictions and street closures to keep the region moving.

Whether you are heading to the match or just trying to navigate your Sunday, here is everything you need to know about the region's transit disruptions and street closures.

NJ Transit

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT has significantly altered its schedule on Sunday to prioritize matchday traffic. If you are a regular commuter not attending the game, you will need to utilize cross-honored alternative routes.

Pre-match restrictions (10:24 a.m. to 2:14 p.m.)

During this window, access to Penn Station New York and Secaucus Junction is strictly limited.

Match tickets only: Station waiting areas and train boarding at PSNY and Secaucus are restricted only to customers traveling to NYNJ Stadium.

Secaucus bypassed: Deboarding at Secaucus Junction is restricted to stadium travelers.

Main, Bergen, Pascack Valley, and Port Jervis lines: Trains will bypass Secaucus Junction entirely and travel directly to Hoboken Terminal.

Post-match restrictions (5:15 to 9:29 p.m.)

Following the final whistle, eastbound trains heading toward PSNY will terminate early in Newark to manage crowd flow.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, and Raritan Valley lines: Trains will terminate at Newark Penn Station.

Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines: Trains will terminate at Newark Broad Street Station.

What you can do:

If your regular NJ TRANSIT rail ticket or pass has a New York origin or destination, it will be accepted at no additional cost on the following alternative routes today:

PATH Service: Available from 33rd Street Station (to Hoboken or Newark Penn) and from Hoboken Terminal or Newark Penn into New York.

NJ TRANSIT buses: Operating out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal for points in New Jersey.

Newark Light Rail: Can be used to transfer between Newark Broad Street and Newark Penn Station.

Related article

NYC gridlock

Local perspective:

New York City has declared Sunday as a Gridlock Alert Day, activating a strict Midtown Transportation Plan. The NYPD has established major street closures and lane restrictions in Manhattan running from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Full Street Closures

42nd Street: Closed completely River to River (Hudson River to East River).

41st Street: Closed from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

40th Street: Closed from 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue.

Dyer Avenue: Closed from 34th Street to the Lincoln Tunnel.

West 33rd Street: Closed from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

West 32nd Street: Closed from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue.

42nd Street Tudor City Bridge Steps: Closed on both the North and South sides.

Major Lane Restrictions & Dedicated Bus Lanes

To prioritize emergency vehicles and transit, several major avenues have restricted lanes:

59th Street (Columbus Circle to 5th Ave): 2 far South lanes closed.

5th Avenue (66th St to 60th St): Coned-off MTA Bus Lane.

5th Avenue (60th St to 42nd St): 2 far West lanes closed.

6th Avenue (42nd St to 59th St): 2 far East lanes closed.

9th Avenue (42nd St to 36th St): 2 far West lanes closed.