Working out at home when the gym is closed

Now more than ever, experts say it is imperative to find ways to stay healthy and active while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are plenty of exercises you can do at home with your own body weight and there are ways to increase the difficulty of your workout based on your fitness level, according to Alex Reznick, the founder of Complete Body. He says try pushups, for example. For those who are a little older or have injuries, low-impact options include yoga and walking. Reznick says just spend a few minutes listening to music or your own breathing.

For those who love the structure of classes, ClassPass and various YouTube channels have numerous live and on-demand options so you can follow an instructor at home. Bianca Jade, a health, wellness and fitness expert and the founder of mizzfit.com, says Exhale Spa's digital on-demand platform they have a 30-day free trial.