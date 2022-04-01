Work by artists with autism showcased at Museum of the Moving Image

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, has a new exhibit called Marvels of Media, which showcases films, video games, and digital art created by talented individuals who are on the autism spectrum.

"It feels surreal — like I haven't grasped the significance," April Lyn, an artist and filmmaker, said. "This is a milestone exhibition of autistic representation."

Marvels of Media includes an exhibition, a festival, and an awards ceremony. On Thursday, autistic media makers walked the red carpet as they were honored.

"They're displaying amazing talented work by youth on the autism spectrum, opening up to autism acceptance and Autism Awareness Month," said Dani Bowman, an animator and director for "The Home Office."

Among the individuals who were honored is Bradley Hennessey, a video game creator from Australia. Hennessey was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. His game "An Aspie Life" is on display at the museum. The game puts you in the shoes of someone living with autism.

"I want people to take away is awareness, basically," Hennessey said. "So when you play the game, the different mechanics you will interact with in the world shapes how the character explores it."

The exhibit and awards show are also meant to highlight that no two people with autism are the same and there is diversity among the autism spectrum.

