Woman wearing LOVE shirt attacks laundromat worker with bottle of detergent

The NYPD wants to find the woman wearing a shirt with the word LOVE across the front who attacked a laundromat worker with a detergent bottle.

The assault occurred on Clarendon Road in East Flatbush on Apr. 5 at about 5 p.m. Video shows the woman go behind the counter, take a bottle of detergent and strike the worker several times in the face. The victim falls to the ground.

The assailant and her 47-year-old woman had gotten into a dispute before the attack, said police.

The victim sustained swelling and bruising to the face but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.