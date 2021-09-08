Woman struck, killed by MTA bus in the Bronx

The NYPD was investigating the death of a woman struck by an MTA bus in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx.

Ruth Mullen, 68, of Johnson Avenue, was crossing the street Tuesday at Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue when she was struck by the bus at about 8:30 p.m.

The bus was making a left turn onto Johnson Avenue when it struck Mullen.

She was pronounced dead. The driver of the bus remained at the scene.

