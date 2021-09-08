Expand / Collapse search
Woman struck, killed by MTA bus in the Bronx

Published 
Updated 5 mins ago
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Woman struck and killed by MTA bus

A 68-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by an MTA bus in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating the death of a woman struck by an MTA bus in the Spuyten Duyvil section of the Bronx.

Ruth Mullen, 68, of Johnson Avenue, was crossing the street Tuesday at Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue when she was struck by the bus at about 8:30 p.m. 

The bus was making a left turn onto Johnson Avenue when it struck Mullen. 

She was pronounced dead. The driver of the bus remained at the scene.

