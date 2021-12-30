Woman stabbed aboard subway on Christmas morning

Police released video of a suspect who stabbed a woman multiple times aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Christmas morning.

Cops want to find the man who got into an argument with a 29-year-old woman on a southbound A train at about 7:55 a.m.

The suspect punched her in the back of the head and then pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach and groin, said police.

The suspect fled at Canal Street.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing a red ski cap, red and black jacket, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.