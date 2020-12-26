Woman killed by subway train on Upper West Side

article

Police in New York City were investigating the death of a woman in an Upper West Side subway station.

The NYPD says the woman was hit by a southbound "2" train as it was approaching the 96th St./Broadway Station. It happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the 32-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive under the train.

EMS responded but it was too late to save her life.

The woman's name was not immediately released and an investigation continued.